Soloman Kane Rises As Mezco Toy Debuts Their Newest One:12 Figure

The adventures of Solomon Kane can continue as Mezco Toyz releases their newest One:12 Collective figure. This fictional character was created by the pulp-era writer Robert E. Howard back in the late 1920s. Soloman Kane is usually depicted in the late 16th–early 17th century as he wanders the world with the only goal of vanquishing evil across the land. This is a perfect concept figure to release from Mezco Toyz, allowing fans to create their own villainous world for Kane to explore. The figure will include three different head sculpts, and the is the first One:12 creation to have swappable hairpieces. Soloman's journey will be deadly, and he comes with a huge assortment of weapons with his staff, pistols, daggers, swords, and a torch. The Solomon Kane One:12 Collective Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $90. He is set to release between February – April 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"I am Solomon Kane. Are you prepared to meet your God?" Based on Robert E. Howard's legendary character, Solomon Kane joins the One:12 Collective! The somber-looking Solomon Kane is outfitted in a nobleman's shirt and vest, duster coat, adventurer pants, and Viking boots. His utility belt and removable chest harness can hold his various weapon sheaths. Solomon Kane is the first One:12 Collective figure to feature interchangeable hair! Mix and match to create multiple distinct looks!"

"Grandmaster swordsman and marksman, Solomon is well-equipped to handle any malevolent forces that may cross his path, complete with the Staff of Solomon, multiple daggers and sheaths, a flintlock pistol, a dirk sword, and much more. Evildoers beware! Solomon Kane is a man who wanders the world with no apparent goal other than to vanquish evil in all its forms. The early 16th century Puritan protects the world from wickedness and seeks atonement for his past misdeeds. Solomon believes in discipline, order, and an almost ascetic life."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE SOLOMON KANE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of weapon holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Nobleman's shirt

Vest

Chest harness (removable)

Duster coat

Utility belt

Waist sash

Adventurer pants

Viking boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Staff of Solomon

One (1) torch with two (2) interchangeable flame FX

One (1) dagger and sheath (attaches to belt or chest harness)

One (1) wheellock pistol

One (1) flintlock pistol

One (1) dirk sword and sheath (attaches to belt or chest harness)

One (1) rapier sword and sheath (attaches to belt or chest harness)

Two (2) small daggers (fits into boot sheaths)

One (1) curved dagger and sheath (attaches to belt or chest harness)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post



Each One:12 Collective Solomon Kane figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.