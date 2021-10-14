Mezco Toyz Reveals Halloween III: Season of the Witch Dead Dolls

Mezco Toyz is getting into the Halloween spirit as they unveil their newest Living Dead Dolls figures from the Halloween franchise. Coming out of Halloween III: Season of the Witch is the Trick-or-Treaters Boxed Set as favorite evil corporate returns. These deadly masks are back with a special three-pack that shows off the iconic Silver Shamrock masks with brand new head sculpts that horror fans can appreciate. Standing 10" tall, these deadly trick or treaters have 5 points of articulation and come in a nice window box. Silver Shamrock fans can really appreciate this bundle, and it will make any fan's Halloween III collection go up a notch. Priced at $120, the Halloween III: Season of the Witch Trick-or-Treaters Boxed Set is set to release between June – August 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out some of the other Living Dead Dolls all coming from Mezco Toyz.

"It's almost time, kids. The clock is ticking." Happy happy Halloween, Halloween, Halloween, happy happy Halloween…Silver Shamrock! Based on their appearance in Halloween III: Season of the Witch, this boxed set features the three trick-or-treaters seen in the film – the witch, the skeleton, and the jack-o-lantern. Each trick-or-treater features an all-new head sculpt of their respective Silver Shamrock mask, and each comes with a trick-or-treat bag that they can hold in their right hand. Each trick-or-treater stands 10" tall and feature 5 points of articulation. They are packaged together in a window box, perfect for display. Don't miss it, and don't forget to wear your mask…"

"*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."