Mezco Toyz Reveals Rumble Society Hoodies and Rumble-Mugz Masks

Mezco Toyz has really changed the toy world with their fantastic creation of their Rumble Society. It is really hard to find original creations in this day and age, but Mezco has done it and perfected it to a tee. Their One:12 Collective line-up has been fantastic and a true pleasure to collect, giving us characters like Gomez and the Pink Skulls Chaos Club. The Rumble Society has a massive fandom of its own, and Mezco needs to start marketing that outside of just their action figure line. There has been a special collaboration with Ghost X Ghost apparel (here), giving us a nice assortment of new and unique Rumble Society shirts with heavy hitters like Baron Bends and the Pink Skulls.

Enter the World of Rumble Society with Rumble-Mugz

It also looks like Mezco is diving into its fandom this Fall as they have announced some special Spooky treats for collectors this Halloween season. Up first is two brand new hoodies featuring Pink Skulls Chaos, Club, and a paranormal investigator himself, Doc Nocturnal. These are just simple black hoodies with the character's logos on them, but sometimes that is exactly what a fan needs and they are priced at $50 each. On top of that, Mezco has revealed special companion Halloween masks featuring at the Pink Skulls and Doc Noc designs. Their designs come right off your shelves, and the Skulls makes even feature a fun moving jaw element. These are simple $20 masks, but it is nice to see Mezco lean more into their custom properties and giving us more than just the figures. You can find all things Rumble Society right here and prepare your Halloween the Rumble way.

"Introducing Rumble-Mugz! Quality, 100% latex masks of some of your favorite Rumble Society characters!"

Perfect for cosplay, parties, social media, or sitting around freaking people out!

One-size-fits-most adult masks.

Thick layer non-toxic latex.

Become the Phantom Knight with the official Doc Nocturnal Rumble-Mugz mask!" This custom, one-size-fits-most, full-head mask fits comfortably over your cranium and is so realistic, even Woodford had to do a double-take!