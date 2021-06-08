Mezco Toyz Reveals The Return of Hoodz Figures For One:12

Mezco Toyz is no stranger to collectibles as they have been doing it for quite some time. One thing that makes them stand out compared to other collectible companies is their line-up of original figures. Their Gomez and Rumble Society figures are widely popular and sell out in minutes. Gomez was not always in their One:12 Collective series, and he was original releases back in the early 2000s in 12" format. He was not the only original character that was released back in the day; one of the other was the Mez Club Series Hoodz. This gang of graffiti artists was more vinyl collectibles than a simple action figure, but they were loaded with artistic detail and accessories. It looks like the Hoodz gang is starting to come back as Mezco Toyz revealed their newest Rumble Society teaser trailer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: One:12 Collective Rumble Society – Hoodz: Vapor (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDVemBFjUlo)

Vapor is back and is getting a brand new design for the One:12 Collective action figure line. This artist is ready to leave his mark on the world with this super detailed, articulated, and unique figure. The Teaser trailer shows off some of Vapor's swappable hands, heads, and some of his fabric outfits with included gas masks. The Rumble Society Hoodz: Vapor One: 12 Collective figure will be a Mezco Toyz exclusive and will be up for order on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 1 PM EST here. I can imagine this is a new line coming from Mezco, with more members of the Hoodz getting released later on in the future. These new Hoodz figures do not seem to be connected to ongoing Gomezverse as he features a bigger head and head design, but with the world of Mezco, anything is possible. Set that alarm and prepare for the drop as this line will be a hot ticket it as they create so many possibilities.