New Venomized Hulk Premium Format Figure Coming from Sideshow

Sideshow Collectibles is unleashing the beast as they debut a brand new Premium Format Figure with a Venomized Hulk

Article Summary Sideshow unleashes a new Premium Format Venomized Hulk statue, fusing two of Marvel's most fearsome icons.

Stands over 24 inches tall, depicting Hulk battling for control as the Venom symbiote consumes him.

Features masterful sculpting, intricate paintwork, and dynamic details that capture Hulk’s chaotic transformation.

Available for $960 with pre-orders live now and an expected release in August 2026 via Sideshow Collectibles.

Venomized Hulk is a terrifying fusion of the Hulk and the Venom symbiote from Marvel Comics. Previously, in Marvel Comics, only a select set of heroes and villains came across a symbiote, but everything changed after the Venomverse and Venomized storylines. From variant covers, multiverse appearances, and more, this deadly brute is a truly terrifying monster. Sideshow Collectibles is now bringing Venomized Hulk to life with a brand new Premium Format Figure. Standing over 24 inches tall, the statue shows Bruce Banner's monstrous alter ego battling for control as Venom seems to consume him.

The Premium Format Statue showcases incredible craftsmanship, a wicked sculpt, and remarkable deco, making it the perfect centerpiece for any fan's growing Venom collection. Marvel fans will be able to bring home this chaotic transformation for a whopping $960. Pre-orders are live on Sideshow Collectibles, with payment plans being offered and an August 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more Venomized statues as well, like Gwenom and the King in Black himself.

Marvel Comics – Venomized Hulk Premium Format Figure

"This sinister symbiote is only getting stronger! Measuring 24.75 inches (62.8 cm) tall, 23.4 inches (59.4 cm) wide, and 16 inches (40.6 cm) deep, the Venomized Hulk Premium Format™ Figure depicts an alien entity engulfing an Avenger. Bruce Banner's gamma-mutated alter ego fights for control even as Venom's inky tendrils twist his appearance. Hulk's rage and Venom's malevolence manifest in torn clothing, straining muscles, and the symbiote's signature wicked tongue protruding from Hulk's roaring mouth."

The Venomized Hulk Premium Format™ Figure is based on decades of Marvel Comics appearances, highlighting the most awesome aspects of each character within a single fully sculpted statue. With masterful paint and sculpt work, their terrifying transformation is captured in stunning juxtaposition — Hulk dominating the right half and Venom taking over the left."

