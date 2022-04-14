Mezco Toyz Unveils Rumble Society Krig: Murder Hornets One:12 Figure

Mezco Toyz is back with another One:12 Collective Rumble Society member with the final Krig soldier. At long last, the Krig: Murder Hornet is on the way as this deadly mercenary makes an explosive entrance. This is the first Rumble Society Krig warrior that features a new armor set with new attachable Vibro-Wings and helmet. Featuring a new all yellow design, this solider has most of the same accessories as previous figures from weapons, poncho, and hands. The newest and exclusive edition is the Energy Shield and the Wings to enhance his Murder Hornets design. This figure is sold solo, but in Rumble Society lore, they are a 2 man army, so fans will want at least two of these baddies. Priced at $95, The Rumble Society Krig: Murder Hornets Edition are set to release in April 2022, and fans can join the waitlist here. It is unclear if more Krig will be on the way as this figure does finish the Krig line that Mezco Toyz revealed with Spartan 13, Pale Divers, and Blood Force.

"Rumble Society – Krig: Murder Hornet Edition – Surgical. Violent. Unstoppable. The Krig – built from flesh, fused with machines. The Murder Hornets are legendary throughout the cosmos for the Quartermass Pit Massacre. The One:12 Collective Krig wears Murder Hornet armor with removable Vibro-Wings, lightweight enough to maneuver in flight and strong enough resist the extreme conditions of various atmospheres. Their armor consists of a chest rig with light-up function, duty belt, thigh holster for their Side Blaster, and terrain boots. The SM9 Integrated Unit fits securely over their head portrait with a light-up tech-eye. The removable Field Poncho with integrated posing wire can be customized with the included sticker sheet."

"The Murder Hornets are unwavering and equipped with upgraded Krig weaponry including an energy shield that attaches to their gauntlets and can be stored on the back of their armor, a handgun with removable magazines, MF112 Proton Cannon, Combat Concussives, multiple weapon FX, and more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE KRIG FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

One (1) head portrait with light-up eye function

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Seven (7) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R) One (1) posing hand (L)



COSTUME:

Chest rig with light-up function and weapon bracket on back

Vibro-Wings (removable)

Shoulder pads (extendable)

Utility belt with holster

Thigh holster

Terrain boot

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) SM9 integrated unit (removable helmet)

One (1) Field Poncho with integrated posing wire

One (1) sticker sheet to customize poncho and base

One (1) handgun with three (3) removable magazines

One (1) energy shield

One (1) Side Blaster

One (1) blast FX

One (1) MWTH Taser

One (1) taser FX

One (1) Cyber-Scythe

One (1) scythe FX

One (1) Blade with boot sheath

One (1) MF112 Proton Cannon

Five (5) Combat Concussives

Two (2) Communication Devices

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Krig: Murder Hornet Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.