Mezco Unveils One:12 Collective Batman: The Animated Series Figure

Mezco Toyz is back with a new One:12 Collective figure as they step into the world of Batman: The Animated Series

Article Summary Mezco reveals a One:12 Collective Batman: The Animated Series figure capturing the classic animated look.

The figure includes three alternate heads, multiple hands, and a wired, poseable cape for dynamic display.

Accessories feature episode-inspired gadgets like infrared goggles, gas mask, and Batmobile remotes.

Pre-orders are open now for $116, with the collectible Batman set for a January 2026 release date.

Batman: The Animated Series is more than a cartoon; it's an iconic part of the legacy of the Dark Knight. Debuting in 1992, the show blended Film Noir aesthetics, an impressive themed song, and mature storytelling in Gotham. Created by Bruce Timm, the show starred Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman, giving an incredible performance that no one has topped since. Mezco Toyz is now bringing Batman: The Animated Series to life with their new One:12 Collective figure. The Dark Knight is back with a fun new release that captures his animated appearance with a fabric costume and wired cape.

Batman will come with three swappable heads, a variety of hands, and a themed display base. As for accessories, Mezco did not leave fans hanging as it will come with some episode-specific releases like infrared goggles, a gas mask, and Batmobile remotes. Other items include a variety of batarangs, a grapple hook, a torch cutter, and a utility belt with a hidden compartment. This One:12 Collectible Animated Caped Crusader is priced at $116, and pre-orders are already live with a January 2026 release.

One:12 Collective Batman: The Animated Series – Batman

"Emerging from the shadows of Gotham City, Batman strikes fear into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Batman captures the Dark Knight in his signature animated style, inspired by the noir-style artistry of the groundbreaking series. A cape with an integrated posing wire and three interchangeable head portraits with varying facial expressions are included – allowing for a variety of distinct looks from the series."

"When the night demands more than just skill and strength, Batman comes equipped with infrared goggles for enhanced vision, a re-breather mask for underwater pursuits, a remote to summon the Batmobile, and many more crime-fighting tools. Batman: The Animated Series follows the Dark Knight as he patrols the crime-ridden streets of Gotham, while wrestling with his dual identity as Bruce Wayne and the loss of his parents."

