MGA's Miniverse Gets Sweet with New Harry Potter Honeydukes Series

MGA’s Miniverse Make it Mini collection is expanding further into the wizarding world of Harry Potter with Honeydukes

Explore 15 mystery candies, including rare finds like Chocolate Frogs and Exploding Bon Bons.

Get the Honeydukes Trolley with mini jars, trays, and iconic wizarding sweets.

Follow potion-like recipes for tiny replicas ideal for your magical Harry Potter collection.

Honeydukes is the most famous sweet shop in the Harry Potter universe, located in the magical village of Hogsmeade. Known for its colorful displays and enchanted snacks, the shop is a must-visit for Hogwarts students who explore Hogsmeade on their school trips. Owned by Ambrosius Flume and his wife, Honeydukes is fully stocked with a wide variety of magical treats, including Chocolate Frogs, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, and Fizzing Whizzbees. One of its biggest secrets is a hidden passage leading directly to Hogwarts, allowing mischievous students like Harry Potter to sneak into the shop undetected. However, there is no need to sneak anywhere as MGA delivers Honeydukes right to you and retail stores with its latest Harry Potter Minverse Make It Mini collection.

This collection features 15 mystery Honeydukes candies to collect, with three of them being super rare releases, making each ball a treat to open. This series features Exploding Bon Bon, Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Jelly Beans, Sugaring Skull, Gummy Slugs, and even the infamous Chocolate Frogs. If that was not enough, MGA is also releasing a Honeydukes Trolley that gives you an incredible mini replica of this candy cart. From candy jars and candy trays to cupcake boxes and No Melt Ice Cream, this trolley has it all for your mini Harry Potter collection. The MGA Miniverse Honeydukes Minis and Honeydukes Trolley set are already up for purchase now online and in-store.

MGA's Miniverse Make it Mini Honeydukes Harry Potter

Straight from the enchanted shops of Diagon Alley, these blind-packaged capsules contain everything needed to replicate legendary sweets like Exploding Bon Bons, Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans™, and even Chocolate Frogs with real mini wizard trading cards! Follow the included potion-like recipe card, mix your ingredients, and set your creation under sunlight until it magically hardens into a display-worthy collectible fit for a Honeydukes window display.



Miniverse Make it Mini Honeydukes Trolley

"All aboard the Hogwarts Express!" This new line lets collectors build and customize their very own magical Honeydukes Trolley, just like the iconic one from the Harry Potter films. Each pack includes all the pieces needed to assemble the trolley, along with exclusive, miniature food replicas of spellbinding sweets straight off the trolley cart.

