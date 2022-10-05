Michael Myers Gets His Own Chia Pet For Some Reason
Michael Myers means so much to me, and part of that love means that over the years, I have acquired a significant amount of Michael products, some awesome (figures, statues, masks) to the not awesome (mints, air fresheners, a Michael Myers whoopie cushion). This product falls somewhere in between. I get the kitch factor in Chia Pets; I do, but having one of Myers just doesn't do it for me. The new Chia Pet features his iconic look from Halloween 2 from 1981 and his bleeding eyes from the end of the film, with the plant growing where the hair of his mask would be. Check it out below.
Michael Myers As We Have Never Had Him Before
As a bust, I love this thing. I have never had a Chia Pet before, and I feel like I would screw this up. Who would have thought that Chia Pets would even still be a thing in 2022, let alone that we would ever get a Michael Myers one? What a time to be alive. Orders should be available on this Chia Pet very soon. Will you pick one up?