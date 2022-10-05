Michael Myers Gets His Own Chia Pet For Some Reason

Michael Myers means so much to me, and part of that love means that over the years, I have acquired a significant amount of Michael products, some awesome (figures, statues, masks) to the not awesome (mints, air fresheners, a Michael Myers whoopie cushion). This product falls somewhere in between. I get the kitch factor in Chia Pets; I do, but having one of Myers just doesn't do it for me. The new Chia Pet features his iconic look from Halloween 2 from 1981 and his bleeding eyes from the end of the film, with the plant growing where the hair of his mask would be. Check it out below.

Michael Myers As We Have Never Had Him Before

"Joseph Enterprises Inc, the makers of the Chia Pet® and the Clapper®, is bringing horror home with a brand new addition to their Halloween holiday lineup. They say you can't control evil, but now you can grow evil with the Michael Myers Chia Pet. The silently stalking slasher is back, but he will be sprouting instead of stabbing. Have Halloween horror of the first order with the Michael Myers Chia Pet! Handmade pottery planter comes with one packet of Chia® seeds good for three plantings, a convenient plastic drip tray, and planting & care instructions. In just 1-2 weeks, your Michael Myers Chia Pet will achieve maximum growth. Chia Planters can be washed and replanted indefinitely."



As a bust, I love this thing. I have never had a Chia Pet before, and I feel like I would screw this up. Who would have thought that Chia Pets would even still be a thing in 2022, let alone that we would ever get a Michael Myers one? What a time to be alive. Orders should be available on this Chia Pet very soon. Will you pick one up?