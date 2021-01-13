Mickey Mouse Is the Sorcerers Apprentice With Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is taking us back to 1940 to relive the magic with Fantasia as they unveil their newest statue. Mickey Mouse is back as The Sorcerer's Apprentice with a beautifully designed and highly detailed Disney Mastercraft statue. The classic Disney story comes to life once again with this 14 inch tall Mickey Mouse statue where he is wearing his sorcerer's garb once again. Unlike mosts taste, this one will feature fabric elements giving new life to his classic attire. Standing on Master Yen Sid's Book of Spell, Mickey is about to get way over his head, and fans can see him come to life right before their eyes. The Disney Mastercraft statue will also include a special miniaturized walking broom that will be fun to add to any growing collection.

Beast Kingdom does not hold back when it comes to their Disney Mastercraft statues. From Frozen to Duck Tales, this company really knows how to bring these iconic cartoon characters to life. The source is a princess is an iconic portrayal of Mickey Mouse in an amazing story that combines classical music with information. This 14-inch tall statue will really showcase your love for this beloved cartoon, and it will be a great addition to add to your growing Disney collection. The Sorcerer's Apprentice Disney Mastercraft Statue from Beast Kingdom price and release date are not known just yet. Mickey is set to cast his spell once again in the second quarter of 2021, and when live, fans will be able to find pre-orders here. If you can't get enough Sorcerer Mickey then check out the upcoming Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures also coming soon.

"Fantasia, "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" released in 1940, is a wondrous movie that perfectly combines music and animation. The star of the movie Mickey, an apprentice magician is on a quest to save his realm from the many creatures lurking within. A vivid story with cutting edge animation for the time, Fantasia is still fondly remembered as one of the most heartwarming Disney movies of all time. Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents the latest high-end 'Master Craft' piece, The MC-035 Sorcerer's Apprentice."

"We see here our adorable Mickey riding a magical book after the mishaps of our naughty broom causes flooding. A painted statue, combined with real fabric for the clothing is presented for fans looking for the very best in high quality collectables. As an added bonus, a 15cm magical broom is included as an accessory to really make the scene pop to life. So why not take Mickey for a magical ride across the cosmos this season and bring home a little bit of wonder today!"