Deluxe MOTU Masterverse Man-At-Arms Figures Revealed by Mattel Mattel’s impressive Masterverse line continues to grow as Masters of the Universe Man-At-Arms is back with a new deluxe figure release

Man-At-Arms is back as Mattel has unveiled their latest Masters of the Universe Masterverse figure. Coming right out of the hit Netflix animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Duncan is coming out of retirement. We have seen a Masterverse Man-At-Arms figure before, but this one is getting a brand new deluxe upgrade release that is just packed with accessories. Mattel loaded the Eternia Master of Arms with a soft goods cloak, swappable heads, removable armor, and a mighty blaster. This is a Master of the Universe figure fans have been waiting for and a worthy figure to Mattel's Masterverse line. Deluxe Man-At-Arms is priced at $32.99 and is currently popping in and out of stock online right here with Target. These figures should also start to pop up in stores now, so be sure to snag one up for your collection while you can.

Mattel Suits Up Eternia's Master of Arms Once More

"This deluxe Masterverse action figure of Duncan, the Master of Arms of Eternia, is a collector must-have, with detailed design, extensive articulation and swappable parts and an array of accessories. With 30 points of articulation, a removable soft goods cloak and swappable hands and head (one with helmet), this deluxe figure can strike virtually any pose for action play or a spectacular MOTU display."

"The posing options are virtually endless, with many removable accessories – the soft goods cloak, as well as belt, scarf, leg armor, arm blaster, laser cannon and chest armor. The Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection celebrates MOTU content from Masters of the Universe: Revelation to New Eternia. Masterverse figures make a great gift for collectors and fans 6 years and older, who will appreciate the preservation of MOTU traditions combined with modernized design elements"