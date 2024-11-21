Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: agoro, lord of the rings

Middle-Earth Awaits with Agoro's New Lord of the Rings Trading Coins

Journey through Middle-earth with Agoro as they unveil a new set of Lord of the Rings Trading Coins with individual mintage and 51 designs

Prepare for an extraordinary journey through Middle-earth with Agoro and their exclusive The Lord of the Rings Trading Coins collection. Spanning six unique sets with a total of 51 meticulously crafted coin designs, this series offers a truly limited experience for collectors. Each set boasts its own rare mintage: Set 1 (Emerald) is limited to 250 coins per design, Set 2 (Topaz) to 150, Set 3 (Ruby) to 50, Set 4 (Sapphire) to 30, and Set 5 (Amethyst) to just 20. Sets 1-5 capture beloved characters and iconic locations in vibrant colors. However, this is Set 6 (Onyx), which presents collectors with the legendary One Ring in pure gold. Every box is sealed with anti-tamper tape and holds two secret coins to heighten the excitement.

Thanks to Agoro, we got our very own box of The Lord of the Rings Trading Coins to help collect Middle-earth. The presentation on the packaging alone is impressive, and each coin is hidden under its own bag, so you're not spoiled right off the bat. We were greeted with an Emerald (250 pieces) Sauron, the dark Maia who forged the One Ring and sought to dominate Middle-earth! Along with King Théoden himself as part of the Topaz collection (150 pieces), this king has been freed from Saruman's influence and has reclaimed his strength to free his people. Both of these icons are nicely featured on these coins, and they surely carry quite some weight. Collectors can start to collect the world of The Lord of the Rings on November 26, 2024, right on Agoro's site; who will you get?

Agoro Debuts New The Lord of the Rings Trading Coins

"Embark on a journey through Middle-earth with AGORO's LORD OF THE RINGS Trading Coins. Six sets and a total of 51-coin designs, each with an individual mintage. Break open your box, secured with anti-tamper tape, to reveal two secret coins inside, including 1oz 999 pure silver, set 1-5, showcase colored graphics of characters and places from the legendary realm of Middle-earth. The sixth set comprises just ten fully engraved coins featuring the One Ring in 1/4oz pure gold, with a retail price of $349 USD."

"Set 1-5 feature detailed color prints of beloved LORD OF THE RINGS characters and places of Middle-earth, while set 6 features the One Ring in pure gold. From the beloved Frodo Baggins to the evil Sauron and iconic Shire – what will you uncover?"

Set 1 – Limited Mintage – 250 per design

Set 2 – Uncommon Mintage – 150 per design

Set 3 – Scarce Mintage – 50 per design

Set 4 – Rare Mintage – 30 per design

Set 5 – Ultra-Rare Mintage – 20 per design

Set 6 – Mythic Mintage – only 10

