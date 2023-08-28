Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: critical role, Sideshow Collectibles

Mighty Nein's Caleb Widogast Joins Sideshow's Critical Role Line

Sideshow Collectibles continues to build the world of Critical Role as the party's spell binding member Caleb Widogast has arrived.

Get ready to expand your Critical Role collection with Sideshow as they roll to summon a new Mighty Nein member. The arcanist Caleb Widogast is ready to join your party with an impressive new Mighty Nein statue that measures 12" tall and features his appearance with fey familiar Frumpkin at his side. Sideshow has Caleb displayed on a hexagonal faux-stone base with the Mighty Nein monogram carved into it, matching the rest of the Critical Roll collection. Wielding a spellbook, Caleb Widogast summons a flame with this statue that will surely have your Mighty Nein collection up in flames. Collectors will be able to build their very own party with Sideshow as have Caleb be displayed with Beau, Fjord, and even Jester. Collectors can check out the entire Mighty Nein collection right here and bring home Caleb home in September 2024 for $235. Pre-orders are already live and fans can bring home the spellcaster right here.

Sideshow Summons A Caleb Widogast Mighty Nein Statue

"I often feel like a failure and a success within the same hour." Sideshow presents the Caleb Widogast – Mighty Nein Statue, lending his fire to the family of statues in our officially licensed Critical Role collection. This spellbinding collectible measures 12" tall and is fully sculpted as a three-dimensional tribute to the party's cautious arcanist."

"Sideshow's Caleb Widogast Statue captures his growth and evolution through his mid-campaign appearance, accompanied by his fey familiar Frumpkin in cat form. He carries a well-read spell book and wears an eggplant purple coat with patterned lining over a dark gray tunic. Caleb's portrait also features a kempt beard and long ginger hair tied back behind his collar. As the Mighty Nein's studious spellcaster, he stands ready to use his flame-channeling powers in order to bring warmth and protection to his allies or to burn his enemies where they stand."

