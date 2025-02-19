Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: adventure time, mondo

Mondo Unveils Adventure Time Jake and Finn Mondo Squads Figure Set

What time is it?! Well its Adventure as Mondo is bringing back the legendary Cartoon Network series for a new figure set

Article Summary Mondo brings Adventure Time back with an exclusive Jake and Finn figure set, limited to just 1,000 pieces.

The set includes 8.5” Finn, 5” Jake, swappable accessories, and three iconic Adventure Time swords.

Exclusive extras: BMO, Tree Trunks with a pie, and additional portraits for Jake and Finn.

Pre-order the $145 figure set via Mondo Shop and dive into the Land of Ooo with vibrant collectibles.

The Land of Ooo awaits as Mondo is taking collectors back to Cartoon Network with a new Mondo Squads set. The world of Adventure Time lives on with this impressive set that features Jack the Dog and Finn the Human. Mondo is kicking off this set with an exclusive release that will be limited to only 1,000 pieces and will come with some pretty great accessories. This will include two additional characters, BMO, and Tree Trucks, joining in on the fun, with Tree Trucks coming with one of her signature pies.

As for the other Adventure Time fun, Mondo has included an 8.5" tall Finn and a 5" tall Jake that will have swappable arms and faces, capturing tons of their adventures. Three swords are also included: the Demon Blood Sword, the Golden Sword, and Jake's Sword. Mondo even included swappable arms for Finn, showing off some episode's specific moments with his flower and robot arms. The Mondo Squads Jake and Finn Adventure Time Figure Set is priced at $145 for the exclusive. Pre-orders will only be found for this set through Mondo Shop today at 1 PM EST with a September 2025 release.

Mondo Squads Adventure Time Figure Set

"Cartoon Network's beloved animated series ADVENTURE TIME turns 15 this year, so of course we had to give Jake and Finn the Mondo Squads treatment! The ADVENTURE TIME – Jake and Finn Figure Set comes complete with swappable portraits and bizonkers items like the Golden Sword and Demon Blood Sword. Featuring bendable, poseable arms for ba-nay-nay displayability!"

"Limited to just 1000 units, our special Mondo Exclusive edition is modded out with croosh extras like additional portraits plus BMO, Tree Trunks and the Most Delicious Sandwich! Any time we get the chance to tackle Adventure Time, we know it's gotta be slam-bam-in-a-can, so give it up for our own Mondo AT Squad … Alex Pelayre (Concept Design), Brandon Gash (Sculpt), Mara Ancheta (Paint), Jordan Christianson (Packaging Design) and LordBobasaurus (Photography)! Available to pre-order Wednesday, February 19 at NOON CT … only at MondoShop.com."

