Moon Knight Comes to Funko As They Debut Their First Set of Pops

Moon Knight has finally arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this show is going to be incredible. The first episode has already started off strong with a simple introduction to the world we are getting involved in. Marvel has already revealed that Blade is also on the way to the MCU and even had a voice cameo in The Eternals. Moon Knight falls under that realm of the supernatural side of Marvel Comics so expect some big things as things continue to get mystical. The arrival of a new MCU hero means we are about to see new collectibles galore, and we already have some new Moon Knight pieces from Hot Toys, Iron Studios, and Marvel Legends. That is not all we are getting as Funko is also joining in on the fun as they reveal their first two Pops for the new hits Disney + series.

"Embrace the chaos with Marvel Studios' Moon Knight – Moon Knight! Pre-orders will be available today across a variety of retailers!"

BOOM! As you can see, two Pops are heading our way showing off this new hero in an action pose with two versions getting released. The Hot Topic glow in the dark variant is pretty sweet, and a blue glow like that will be sweet to see at night. The sculpt on Moon Knight is pretty incredible as well as Funko really captures that new Egyptian mummy wrapped design. When it comes to Funko I doubt these are the only Moon Knight Pop heading our way and we will see then probably releases weekly like everyone else is doing. Pre-orders for this first set of Moon Knight Pops are already live, with the hero being able to be reserved here for $11.99 and an August 2022 release. Stay tuned for more MK announcements as they come, and be sure to check out episode 2 hitting screen this Wednesday on Disney+.