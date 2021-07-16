Mothra Has Been Summon As Mezco Toyz Newest 5 Points XL Figure Set

Mezco Toyz is back with another amazing Godzilla release as part of their 5 Points XL figure line with the debut of Mothra. This iconic Kaiju has clashed many times with our favorite King of the Monsters, and the adventures continue. Coming out of Mothra vs. Godzilla from 1964, this legendary creature returns with a 9" length and high amounts of detail. Unlike previous releases, this figure will have a flocked approach with an articulated head and wings. To make things even better, Mezco Toyz has also included the Shobijin Twins that will have swappable parts with arms and secondary portraits, with all of them packed together in a train case. This is one Godzilla collectible fans will not want to miss, and it is located here for $60 and set to release in Spring 2022.

"Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964): Mothra and Shobijin Twins Boxed Set – How much terror can you stand? Mothra joins 5 Points XL – a colossal addition to our nostalgic 5 Points line with the same fan-fueled fun, but bigger! …It's a little bit of a big deal. Inspired by the 1964 film 'Mothra vs. Godzilla' , the massive moth measures 9" in length from wing to wing. Mothra features a flocked body and an articulated head and wings. The Shobijin Twins feature flocked shoulder capes and come complete with two different head portraits, two sets of interchangeable arms, and can join hands – allowing for a multitude of display options. Mothra and the Shobijin Twins are packaged in a train case, just like the one seen in the film. Mothra's display base can attach to the packaging so she can hover over the Shobijin twins."

ACCESSORIES:

Two (2) pairs of clasped Shobijin arms

Two (2) pairs of holding Shobinjin arms

Two (2) standard Shobijin heads • Two (2) singing pose Shobijin heads

Two (2) Shobijin display bases

One (1) Mothra display base (attaches to packaging)

5 Points XL Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964): Mothra and Shobijin Twins is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.