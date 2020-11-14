My Hero Academia Gets Heroic In New Wave of Funko Pops

Earlier this year, Funko unveiled a new wave of upcoming Pops from the hit anime series, My Hero Academia. However, the pandemic put a hold on some of these long-awaited Pop vinyls. At long last, it looks like some of these My Hero Academia Pops are finally arriving as well as some new ones have been revealed. On top of the Funko Pop reveals, collectors will also be getting Mystery Mini's and new Pocket Pops. For the Funko Pop Vinyl reveals, fans will be getting 8 in total with one being a Pop Town, 3 being retailer exclusives, one of which is a new 18" Pop. The newest wave will consist of:

Pop Town U.A. High with Izuku Midoriya in Uniform

Present Mic

Best Jeanist

Tomura Sigaraki

Pop Town U.A. High with Izuku Midoriya in Uniform

Mina Ashido

Mina Ashido (Metallic) (GameStop Exclusive)

Endeavor (Glow in the Dark) (Amazon Exclusive)

18" All-Might (Glow in the Dark) (Funimation Exclusive)

The most surprising additions of this wave of My Hero Academia are the new Present Mic Pop design and the 18" Glow in the Dark All Might that is set up as a Funimation exclusive. Most of these other Pops missed the cut for the last wave due to the pandemic. It is nice to know that these My Hero Academia Pops are still coming and have not been cancel. Mina Ashido has been shuffled around since her announcement at the beginning of 2020 so I'm glad we can add another U.A. High classmates to our collection. I am also excited to get the U.A. High Pop Town, I still have not added a Pop Town to my collection as I have been waiting specifically wait for this one. Besides retailers exclusives, all the commons seem to be set to release in early 2021 and fans can find pre-orders already live and here. GameStop and Amazon pre-orders should be up as well but the Funimation GITD All Might is a mystery. So stay tuned for a social media announcement.