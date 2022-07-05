My Hero Academia Sports Festival Arena Playset Coming from McFarlane

It is time to return to the Sports Festival once again as McFarlane Toys announces a new playset for their 5" line of My Hero Academia figures. The Sports Festival Arena comes to life this time, and an exclusive 5" Izuku Midoriya is included. This line of My Hero Academia features only 5 points of articulation but contains great detail about each character. The Arena comes in at 16" wide allowing for two characters to face off, and it seems like it is more dedicated to the Deku vs. Shoto match. Some accessories are included to enhance the Sports Arena with flames for the base and rock and ice effects for the heroes. The My Hero Academia Sports Festival gets to life on in your collection, and this playset is only priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are live right here, and this is the only way to get the 5" UA Sports Festival uniform Izuku Midoriya for your collection. Plus Ultra!

"Show off your abilities and get scouted by the top hero agencies! Reenact the pulse-pounding competition with this My Hero Academia Sports Festival Arena and Izuku Midoriya 5-Inch Action Figure! Midoriya stands about 5-inches tall and features 5 points of articulation. He competes while wearing his red, white, and blue UA Sports Festival uniform! The UA Arena measures approximately 16-inches long. The playset also includes 2x attachable UA logos, 4x attachable flames, 1x rock piece, and 1x ice piece. Deku and the arena come packaged in a window box."

"A young boy who dreams of becoming a hero. He was born without a Quirk, but when All Might discovers that he has the capacity to become a hero within, All Might passes on the Quirk, One For All, to him. His will to help others is unusually strong."

UA Festival Arena

2 UA logos

4 Flame parts

Rock piece

Ice piece

Izuku Midoriya figure