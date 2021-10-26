My Hero Academia Todoroki Receives New ARTFX J Kotobukiya Statue

While fans are waiting for the upcoming My Hero Academia film and sixth season, collectibles are still hot on the market. The newest collectible comes to us from Kotobukiya with another one of their incredible ArtFX J statues. This time Shoto Todoroki is back and is bringing his stunning ice and flame powers to life upon your My Hero Academia collection. Shoto's animated style is perfectly captured in this piece as it showcases the Half-Cold Half-Hot hero using both elements as he tries to level up his heroics.

Standing roughly 10 inches tall, this dynamic collectible will be a necessary addition to any My Hero Academia or Shoto Todoroki collection. Dynamic statues are always a pleasure to see, and Shoto is one of those heroes that have one of those flashy quirks that really translates well into a statue. Kotobukiya has him priced at $159.99 and he is set to release in June 2022. Pre-orders are located right here, and be sure to check out some of the other heroic My Hero Academia statues also available from Kotobukiya. Some of these include Hawks, Deku, All Might, and I am sure we will see more statues of these characters once World Heroes' Mission finally arrives.

"Shoto Todoroki in his latest hero costume is coming out as a figure! From the popular anime series, My Hero Academia, Shoto Todoroki rejoins the ARTFX J line with a brand new look! The pose captures Todoroki freely manipulating his Half-Cold Half-Hot Quirk in the midst of a battle. The realistic sculpt of the ice jutting powerfully from the ground paired with his blazing flames creates an impactful finish to this piece.Be sure to enjoy this figure by adding him to your collection!"

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project. Licensed by Funimation®