Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Mobu Figure Coming Soon

The Four Horsemen are back with a new set of Mythic Legions figures as they set sail and step into the Dawns of Discovery

Mobu is a Mantallian Master Fisher, revered for his mystical connection to the sea and nautical lore.

The figure stands 6” tall with two swappable heads, multiple hands, and detailed fishing accessories.

Pre-orders for Mobu are live at $54.99, with the Mythoss wave shipping in Q3 2026 to collectors.

Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Mobu is one of the standout figures from the Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery wave. This new collection of impressive figures from Four Horsemen Studios brings a unique flavor and lore to this latest chapter in the Mythoss saga. In the Dawns of Discovery narrative, the realm expands after sailors uncover previously unknown regions called New Mythoss, introducing new creatures and plenty of adventures, such as Mobu. Mobu is the Mantallian Master Fisher aboard the Ocean's Lure and is part of the Fishers Guild.

This Mythic Legions figure is revered by his crewmates for an almost mystical affinity with the sea and its bounty. He has sailed the waters of Mythoss longer than anyone can remember, and now he sets sail into your collection. This humanoid Manta Ray comes in at 6" tall with a sweet sculpt as well as two swappable heads and a variety of hands. Other accessories will consist of a rope, a pouch, a water container, a fisherman's hook staff, a satchel, and a selection of fish. Mobu is a necessary member of any Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery team, and pre-orders are already live for $54.99 with a Q3 2026 release date.

Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Mobu (Fishers Guild)

"The Master Fisher, or Ryoshh, of the Ocean's Lure, the Mantallian named Mobu has been sailing the seas of Mythoss longer than any can remember. His fellow shipmates whisper that he has an almost mystical connection to the water and the bounty that swims beneath its waves."

"Docked in Eaglesport after a very successful fishing trip in the waters of what is now known as New Mythoss, Mobu is sent into port to make sure the honored guests they will take back with them as they return home are ready for their time at sea. Accompanied by the ship's navigator, the Amuurian named Qoi who first discovered New Mythoss, Mobu warmly welcomes his new friends and prepares them for the adventure ahead."

