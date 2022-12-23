ET Is One Of The Cutest NECA Figures They Have Ever Done

ET is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and NECA finally went ahead and made a bunch of figures to celebrate. There are three available to purchase right now in stores, all of which are nestled warmly in the comfort of their Ultimate line. The classic version is the one we will be taking a look at today, and we want to thank NECA for sending one over for us to show off.

ET Can Come Home Right Now

Right off the bat, NECA collectors can take comfort that their Ultimate package is not going anywhere anytime soon. It really is one of the best packages on the market, and perfect for those that want to leave their figures MOC, a big plus for most. We open our toys around here, though.

Once out of the plastic prison, ET really shines immediately. His eyes are so expressive, and the sculpting work on the folds of skin on his little body is perfect. The head is on a ball joint, but the nice part is the articulation in. the neck allows for really nice posing with each included accessory. A little mad that a couple of accessories are not with this figure, but smartly, NECA threw on their business hat on and spread them across all releases. Very wise. His hands are easy to change in and out, and I love the finger-light hand so much. The main event is the speak and spell, which itself has an easter egg on it if you look closely. Even when putting on his robe, the figure still moves around perfectly and loses no poseability.

When these were revealed at SDCC in July, everyone was excited, and with good reason. It has been a long time since we have had an ET figure, and NECA took the time and care to make sure that these are perfect. I have no notes to give other than if you are a film fan, a child of the 80s, or someone who just loves good toys, you need to own this. You can find the various ET figures in stores now or order here.