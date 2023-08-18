Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Sewer Lair, tmnt

TMNT Sewer Lair Up For Preorder From NECA, For Three Weeks

TMNT collectors have long waited, and NECA has finally put the Sewer Lair from their cartoon line up for preorder.

TMNT collectors continue to eat good, as NECA has finally put up their cartoon line Sewer Lair for preorder. You have three weeks to get the order in, and according to them, the piece will ship in December. The lair fits under their street scene diorama, which they should really reissue now. The lair is set up to house their seven-inch TMNT cartoon line figures and comes with a couch, armchair, rug, tables, lamps, and all kinds of other goodies that incorporate a bunch of other previous releases. It even fits their Turtle Van as well if you take it all out. The price is $299.99. You can see pics down below.

TMNT Sewer Lair Is A Long Time Coming

"Take your TMNT collection to the next level and impress your friends with this amazing diorama piece from the classic cartoon! The TMNT Sewer Lair Living Room is perfectly proportioned for NECA's 7" scale figures and even attaches underneath the TMNT Street Scene Diorama (sold separately). It includes a couch, armchair, rug, tables, and lamps, allowing the Turtles (and any guests) a full array of creature comforts! The living room is carefully detailed to look like its screen counterpart, with a surprise feature… remove all the furniture, and you've got a garage for your NECA Turtle Van! Some assembly required – assembled piece measures 25" x 12.75" x 15". Full color closed box packaging. *Van, action figures, and accessory set sold separately."

Also up for order again is the former Target exclusive accessory pack. These did not hit as hard as most collectors wanted this past spring, and now we have three weeks to order this as well. Lots for your lair here, but the baby versions of the TMNT are the major selling point for me and many others.

You can get your orders in for both right here.

