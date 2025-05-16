Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, phantom of the opera

NECA Unveils The Phantom of the Opera "Red Death" Ultimate Figure

NECA debuts a new The Phantom of the Opera figure for the 100th Anniversary with his Masque of the Red Death disguise

Figure features Lon Chaney's haunting masquerade look, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death”

Includes three swappable heads, serpent cane, soft goods cloak, interchangeable hands, and accessories

Pre-order available now for $34.99, with a Q3 2025 release; perfect for horror and classic film collectors

The Phantom of the Opera's Red Death costume is one of the most haunting and theatrical images in horror history. It originated in Gaston Leroux's classic novel and was famously portrayed in the 1925 silent film by Lon Chaney. This moment captures the Phantom crashing a masquerade ball dressed as Death itself, cloaked in crimson with a skull-like mask and flowing cape. Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's "The Masque of the Red Death," the costume shows the Phantom's dramatic vengeance and love of gothic horror.

NECA has now brought this horror to life as they celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera with a new Ultimate figure. The Phantom will have three swappable heads that nicely capture Lon Chaney's performance, along with a serpent cane, soft goods cloak, and swappable hands. Pre-orders are already live for this new Red Death Phantom and is already up for pre-order for $34.99 with a Q3 2025 release.

The Phantom of the Opera – Ultimate "Masque of the Red Death"

"Celebrate a century of cinematic horror! Mark the 100th anniversary of the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera with this stunning action figure from NECA. Featuring the Phantom (Erik) in his iconic "Red Death" disguise from the masquerade ball, this 7-inch scale figure captures the haunting elegance of Lon Chaney's classic portrayal."

"Hiding his disfigured face beneath the skull mask, he spies on Christine and Raoul on the rooftop of the Paris Opera House. This collectible includes a soft goods cloak, large brim hat, and skull staff accessories. Plus, multiple heads and hands, which are interchangeable with other NECA Phantom of the Opera figures (sold separately). Presented in a collector-friendly box with an opening front flap, this figure is a must-have for horror fans and classic film collectors alike!"

