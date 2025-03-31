Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: assassin's creed, purearts

New Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Kassandra Statue Arrives from PureArts

Enter the Animus with PureArts as they debut a new set of collectibles statue from the world of Assassin’s Creed

Article Summary Discover PureArts' new Kassandra statue from Assassin's Creed Odyssey in a stunning 1-inch scale.

Kassandra, a skilled Spartan warrior, is back with the Spear of Leonidas atop a Greek-inspired base.

The statue features LED elements for the Animus synchronizing effect, adding a dynamic touch.

Priced at $135, pre-orders for this collector's item are now live, perfect for Assassin's Creed fans.

PureArts has dominated the market with their truly remarkable statues from the iconic world of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed. Their massive and pricey statues are an easy centerpiece for any collection, and now they are back in a new format. Step into the Animus once again as Kassandra, the protagonist of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, is back in all her glory. Kassandra is a fierce Spartan mercenary from the late 5th century BCE who was cast out as a child but survived, becoming a skilled warrior. She wields the Spear of Leonidas, a powerful Isu artifact, as she embarks on a new journey across Greece. Throughout the game, she battles legendary creatures, fights the Cult of Kosmos, and shapes the future of humanity.

PureArts faithfully brings Kassandra to life with this gorgeous 1" tall statue that features her default outfit from the game. She is depicted with the Spear of Leonidas and is placed on an Ancient Greece-inspired base. To make things better, the statues feature the signature Assassin's Creed Animus synchronizing detail, which will have LED elements. Add Kassandra to your Assassin's Creed: Odyssey collection for $135, and pre-orders are already live. Be sure to check out the rest of PureArts Assassins from Altair to Basim.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Kassandra Statue from PureArts

"If I was your punishment, you'd already be dead." The iconic PureArts Animus Kassandra 1:4 Scale Statue, now in a 1:8 Scale Statue! Deadly Spartan mercenary and Assassin's Creed Odyssey protagonist Kassandra is ready for battle with her Misthios battle attire and broken spear atop an Ancient Greece-inspired base depicting Alexios in battle. The quintessential PureArts animus-LED effect representing the bridge between past and present materializes from Kassandra's left side. Standing at 11 inches tall, the Animus Kassandra 1:8 Scale Statue is the perfect size for any Assassin's Creed fans' set up!"

