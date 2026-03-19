Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Comics Collector Edition Freddy Freeman Coming Soon

The DC Multiverse is calling once again as new heroes are on the way in the McFarlane Toys Collector Edition line

Article Summary Freddy Freeman joins McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse Collector Edition with a new 7-inch action figure.

Based on his classic comic book appearance, Freddy features detailed sculpting and lightning effect accessories.

The figure comes with swappable hands, a collectible art card, and a sleek, poseable cape for display.

Pre-orders for the Freddy Freeman Collector Edition figure are now live for DC Comics enthusiasts.

Freddy Freeman, later known as Captain Marvel Jr., made his first appearance in Whiz Comics #25. He was introduced as a disabled newsboy who would gain his powers from Captain Marvel. Freddy features abilities similar to his mentor and must also say the full magic word "Captain Marvel" to become a hero. In the Golden Age of comics, Freddy Freeman brought new representation to the world of comics, even as he continued to rely on his crutch to define his identity. Over time, Freddy became a core member of the Marvel Family, and McFarlane Toys is bringing him to life.

Similar to the previous Shazam figure, Freddy leaps right off the comic book pages with a sleek, soft, good cape, boyish charm, and a variety of lightning effects. McFarlane Toys was sure to also include a selection of swappable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card for this release. Shazam collectors can add to their Marvel Family right now, as pre-orders for the McFarlane Collector Edition Freddy Freeman are already live for $34.99.

Shazam! Freddy Freeman McFarlane Collector Edition #55

"Freddy Freeman joined the Marvel Family just two years after the emergence of Captain Marvel'"· After a series of trials that followed Infinite Crisis, Freddy Freeman became the new Captain Marvel (now calling himself Shazam), with Billy Batson™ assuming The Wizard's™ place and overseeing the Rock of Eternity."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes 8 extra hands, 4 lightning bolts, and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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