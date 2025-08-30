Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Sideshow Collectibles

New DC Comics Man-Bat Statue Coming Soon from Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles takes a stroll through Gotham as they presents their new DC Comics Man-Bat Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils a new Man-Bat Premium Format Figure from DC Comics, standing 25 inches tall.

The statue features incredible detail, including near translucent wings, textured fur, and hidden Easter Eggs.

Man-Bat is depicted perched on a Bat-Signal with a light-up function and two different color modes for added drama.

Priced at $860, the Man-Bat figure is available for pre-order now with an expected release in April 2026.

Man‑Bat, created by writer Frank Robbins and artist Neal Adams, first appeared in Detective Comics #400 (1970). Dr. Kirk Langstrom was a renowned zoologist who developed a serum to grant humans the echolocation of bats. After testing it on himself, Langstrom would go on to be transformed into Man‑Bat, a hulking, winged nightmare that would terrify Gotham City. Unlike Batman's dark knight persona, Man‑Bat is neither wholly evil nor heroic, but a man who has succumbed to tragedy and curiosity. The horror that is the Man-Bat is now coming to life in a truly remarkable way as Sideshow Collectibles unveils its newest DC Comics Premium Format Figure.

Standing 25" tall, this wicked statue shows the winged menace in great detail as it sits upon the Bat-Signal. The signal does have a light-up ability that can call upon the Dark Knight or turn it red, enhancing the mood and bloodlust of this creature. A lot of detail has been put into this sleek DC Comics monster, from the near translucent wings, textured fur, and even the Easter Eggs hidden throughout the base. The Man-Bat Premium Format Figure is priced at $860, with payment plans being offered on Sideshow Collectibles along with an April 2026 release date.

DC Comics – Man-Bat Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents the Man-Bat™ Premium Format™ Figure, a frightful DC collectible that depicts a rampaging rogue let loose upon the skies of Gotham City. The Man-Bat Premium Format™ Figure measures 25 inches (63.5 cm) tall, 14.8 inches (36.8 cm) wide, and 13.6 inches (34.6 cm) as this villain perches menacingly on a damaged Bat-Signal. Screeching, the creature beats his sinewy wings against shattered glass and crushed metal."

"His piercing red eyes have eclipsed all reason and humanity, leaving only a feral thing made of fur, teeth, and fury. This fully sculpted Man-Bat collectible showcases scientist Kirk Langstrom after injecting himself with an experimental serum. Humanoid yet decidedly inhuman, Man-Bat cuts a massive and frightening figure with protruding ears, pointed fangs, and elongated claws."

