New Dick Tracy Adventures Await Mezco Toyz with One:12 Pruneface

It was not long ago that Mezco Toyz revealed the return of a classic comic strip character for their One:12 Collective line. Dick Tracy is here to solve crimes once again, and of course, in his slick yellow suit. However, there can not be a hero without a villain, as the dastardly Pruneface is up to no good. Inspired by his appearance in the 1930s comic strip, Pruneface arrives at Mezco Toyz in great detail. Dick Tracy fans will get a might set of swappable parts and accessories here, including four head sculpts. On top of that, Mezco included plenty of weapons, grenades, gas mask, typewriter, and bullet effects. If you love the Dick Tracy line then this figure is for you and he is priced $95 with a January 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live for Pruneface here and join the previous Dick Tracy set here.

New Dick Tracy Adventures Await with the Arrival of Pruneface

"A new secret formula has been developed for the deadly Xylon bomb, capable of devastating 10 city blocks, and Pruneface and his cronies are in the middle of it all! Will Dick Tracy be able to defuse the situation before it all blows up in his face? The One:12 Collective Pruneface wears an outfit inspired by his appearance in the 1930s comic strip – a tailored 3-piece suit, trench coat, and dress shoes. The master of espionage comes complete with four interchangeable head portraits with varying expressions. Pruneface is prepped and ready to get what he wants by any means necessary, equipped with a submachine gun, typewriter with spy radio, multiple gas bombs, a gas mask, bayonet knife, and much more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE PRUNEFACE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Fedora

Trench coat

Tailored 3-piece suit

Tie

Scarf

Belt

Dress shoes

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) typewriter with spy radio

One (1) pair of headphones (plugs into typewriter)

One (1) sub-machine gun with two (2) removable magazines

One (1) gas mask

One (1) pistol

One (1) handgun

One (1) bayonet knife

Two (2) pairs of glasses

Two (2) gas bomb FX

Three (3) gas bombs

Three (3) cigarettes

Four (4) assorted gun blast FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Pruneface figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.