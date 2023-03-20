New Dick Tracy Adventures Await Mezco Toyz with One:12 Pruneface
Mezco Toyz is pack as they are continuing to expand their One:12 Collective Dick Tracy line with the arrival of the villainous Pruneface
It was not long ago that Mezco Toyz revealed the return of a classic comic strip character for their One:12 Collective line. Dick Tracy is here to solve crimes once again, and of course, in his slick yellow suit. However, there can not be a hero without a villain, as the dastardly Pruneface is up to no good. Inspired by his appearance in the 1930s comic strip, Pruneface arrives at Mezco Toyz in great detail. Dick Tracy fans will get a might set of swappable parts and accessories here, including four head sculpts. On top of that, Mezco included plenty of weapons, grenades, gas mask, typewriter, and bullet effects. If you love the Dick Tracy line then this figure is for you and he is priced $95 with a January 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live for Pruneface here and join the previous Dick Tracy set here.
New Dick Tracy Adventures Await with the Arrival of Pruneface
"A new secret formula has been developed for the deadly Xylon bomb, capable of devastating 10 city blocks, and Pruneface and his cronies are in the middle of it all! Will Dick Tracy be able to defuse the situation before it all blows up in his face? The One:12 Collective Pruneface wears an outfit inspired by his appearance in the 1930s comic strip – a tailored 3-piece suit, trench coat, and dress shoes. The master of espionage comes complete with four interchangeable head portraits with varying expressions. Pruneface is prepped and ready to get what he wants by any means necessary, equipped with a submachine gun, typewriter with spy radio, multiple gas bombs, a gas mask, bayonet knife, and much more."
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE PRUNEFACE FIGURE FEATURES:
- One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation
- Four (4) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Ten (10) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R)
COSTUME:
- Fedora
- Trench coat
- Tailored 3-piece suit
- Tie
- Scarf
- Belt
- Dress shoes
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) typewriter with spy radio
- One (1) pair of headphones (plugs into typewriter)
- One (1) sub-machine gun with two (2) removable magazines
- One (1) gas mask
- One (1) pistol
- One (1) handgun
- One (1) bayonet knife
- Two (2) pairs of glasses
- Two (2) gas bomb FX
- Three (3) gas bombs
- Three (3) cigarettes
- Four (4) assorted gun blast FX
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Each One:12 Collective Pruneface figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.