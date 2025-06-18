Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, disneyland, spider-man

New Disneyland 70th Anniversary Spider-Man Spider-Bot Arrives

The magical world of Disney not only arrives in the Parks but online as well as shopDisney unveils new collectibles like Spider-Man

Article Summary Disneyland unveils a limited edition Spider-Man Spider-Bot for the park's 70th anniversary celebration

The collectible Spider-Bot features a special 70th anniversary color scheme and light-up eyes

Spider-Bots are interactive robots from Avengers Campus, inspired by Spider-Man and other Marvel heroes

This special edition Spider-Bot is available at Disneyland and online for $29.99 while supplies last

At Disneyland's Avengers Campus, technology and heroism collide with the introduction of the Spider-Bots. These interactive mini-robots help bring the world of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure to life. These clever creations were originally designed as part of Peter Parker's STEM-inspired experiments, but now double as the perfect collectibles to acquire from Disneyland. These little guys scuttle, glow, are fully customizable, and can even battle one another using infrared sensors. However, there are even more bite-sized versions that can be the perfect companion for any spider mission or celebration.

There are plenty of themed Spider-Bots releases from Disney, as well as some inspired by other spider-heroes and even the Avengers. But this time, it appears that another miniaturized Spider-Bot is swinging in with the limited edition Disneyland 70th Anniversary Spider-Bot! This Spider-Man creation will have all of the features you know and love about these bugs, but will now have a new Disneyland 70th anniversary color scheme. Marvel and Spider-Man collectors can snag one of these bad boys at Disneyland or online through shopDisney for only $29.99. Be sure to check out some of the new, bigger releases as well, like the new Spider-Man 2099 Bot.

Spider Bot – Disneyland 70th Anniversary – Limited Release

"Technology has come a long way since Disneyland first opened in 1955 so it's fitting to celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Happiest Place on Earth with this special edition limited release Spider Bot. With light-up eyes and spider-like crawling motion, it will provide a web of intrigue as it marks the landmark occasion."

Created especially for Disneyland Resort

Special Disneyland 70th Anniversary coloring

Eyes light up

Motorized legs

On/Off button

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland, first opened to the public July 17, 1955

Part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!