New Dok-Ondar's Mystery Treasures Blind Box Arrive on shopDisney

Step into a galaxy far, far away as some exclusive collectibles are arriving at DisneyParks including limited Star Wars releases

Each blind box contains one relic-inspired collectible in a weathered plastic crate, perfect for Star Wars fans.

Eight unique treasures are available, including a Kaleesh Mask, Sith Helmet, Mandalorian Helmet, and more.

Two chase treasures are hidden in the set—collect them all for a complete Galaxy's Edge experience.

At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities offers an immersive experience unlike any other. Run by the Ithorian collector Dok-Ondar, this Disney Parks shop is packed with rare artifacts from across the galaxy, from ancient Sith relics to Jedi holocrons and even iconic lightsabers. Fans visiting Star Wars Galaxy's Edge get to step right into the universe with shops like this, and surely spend plenty of their credits here too. While most of the time, Dok-Ondar's collectibles are park exclusives, some happen to make it online through shopDisney, and a new series has just arrived.

Gather up your very own collection of ancient artifacts from around the galaxy with Dok-Ondar's Mystery Treasures Blind Box. There are eight collectibles in the set, with two of them being chases. The series will consist of a Kaleesh Mask, Mandalorian Helmet, Sith Helmet, Sith Artifact, Shaak Tii Bust, and a Plo Koon Bust, with the chases most likely being a Jar Jar Binks Bust and a Sith Holocron. Test your luck with one of these Mystery Treasures for $14.99, which can be found at Disney Parks or online with shopDisney right now for $14.99.

Star Wars Dok-Ondar's Mystery Treasures Blind Box

"Follow in the footsteps of the infamous Ithorian collector with the Wave One series of Dok-Ondar's Mystery Treasures. Each box contains one treasure inspired by the relics found at his Den of Antiquities at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The series features six known Treasures plus two Chase Treasures, but you won't know which one you have until you open the molded plastic crate."

Magic in the details

Includes one Mystery Treasure

Each Mystery Treasure comes in hard plastic molded crate featuring weathered detailing

Crate contains one of six known Dok-Ondar's Mystery Treasures, or it could be one of the two Chase Treasures. You won't know which one you have until you open the crate

Mystery Treasures include Kaleesh Mask, Sith Helmet, Mandalorian Helmet, Sith Artifact, Shaak Tii Bust, Plo Koon Bust plus two Chase Treasures

