Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, netflix

New Furby KPop Demon Hunters Furblets Have Been Revealed

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: Kpop Demon Hunters

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new KPop Demon Hunters Furby Furblets collectibles launching July 2026.

Furblets feature Derpy Tiger and Saja Boy Demon designs inspired by movie characters.

Each mini Furby has 45+ interactive sounds, keychain clips, and special character accessories.

Priced at $14.99, more KPop Demon Hunters merch like NERF weapons and Monopoly is coming soon.

Hasbro is expanding the K-Pop Demon Hunters merch universe with a playful twist as they unveil new KPop Demon Hunters × Furby Furblets. This unique collab is set to launch in July 2026 as part of the film's broader 2026 product rollout. These special Furblet mini Furbies are themed after characters from the movie, with two getting releases for Derpy Tiger and a Saja Boys Demon (inspired by Jinu). Each Furblet features over 45 interactive sounds and phrases, along with special coloring and details from K-Pop Demon Hunters.

The cuteness of Furby and the supernatural energy of the franchise are nicely captured here with the Saja Boy Furblet with purple fur and a demon hat, while the Derpy Tiger gets a tail and bright blue fur. The Furblets will also come with keychain clips for easy carrying or display, and as a fan of Fury, these will surely be a hit with kids who love KPop Demon Hunters. Each Furblet is priced at $14.99, and while preorders are not live, they are expected to be in stores in July 2026. Be on the lookout for more KPop collectibles coming soon from Hasbro, as well, with replica NERF weapons and Monopoly!

Furby Furblets – KPop Demon Hunters: Derby Tiger & Saja Boy

"(HASBRO | Ages 6 years & up | Retail Price: $14.99| Available at most major retailers starting 7/15/26) Furblets join the KPop Demon Hunters universe with the Derpy Tiger and Saja Boy Demon edition! These mini FURBY interactive toy comes with Derpy Tiger's mini envelope accessory or Saja Boy's gat-style hat for display and pretend play. Press the head, heart gem, and mouth to explore over 45 different sound effects. The ears also pop open when you press the head, then fold them over the eyes to do it again. Take your little bestie on the go with the keychain clip that's perfect for cute backpack accessories and more. "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!