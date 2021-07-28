New Glow-in-the-Dark Star Wars Hot Toys Cosbaby's Coming Soon
Star Wars collections are about to glow brightly in the night as Hot Toys reveals new Star Wars Cosbaby figures. Darth Vader and Boba Fett are back with new in adorable fashion with both featuring glow in the dark design. Starting things is first is a new Blue Variant holographic Darth Vader from Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi. Then we get everyone's favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett, as he is ready to light up any bounty hunters collections with his green glow in the dark Cosbaby from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Both figures are very well done sculpted to perfection, and with each glowing in the dark, it adds this mystical force and hologram style that really shines.
The Hot Toys Cosbaby figure line is unique and is quite similar to what Funko does but with way more detail. These big-headed vinyl figures are a trend, and Hot Toys continues to sell each of these bad boys fast, making them easily worth the usual $25 price tag. Both Star Wars Darth Vader and Boba Fett figures are not set up for pre-order just yet, but fans will be able to find all Hot Toys collectibles right here. Fans will also be able to find a majority of new Marvel and Star Wars located through ShopDisney here. May the Force be with you.