Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Gentle Giant, star wars

New Intergalactic Star Wars Premier Statues Arrive from Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with new monthly reveals and this time new statues are on the way including some love for Star Wars

The Star Wars galaxy is filled with powerful people, and Gentle Giant Ltd. is bringing one of them to life. New listings for Gentle Giant and Diamond Select Toys statues have arrived, and of course, we are traveling to a galaxy far, far away once again. Releasing as part of their Star Wars Premier Collection, this new upcoming piece is limited to only 1,000 pieces. Grand Admiral Thrawn is back as Gentle Giant Ltd. takes fans back to his animated appearance from the hit animated series Star Wars: Rebels. We all know that Thrawn is coming back for the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka and will be getting a new live-action update. This menacing Grand Admiral rose through the ranks of the Empire with ease, and he is one villain that is always two steps ahead. It is nice to see his animated design return before his new live-action debut, and Gentle Giant captured that Rebels styling perfectly at 9" tall as he sits upon an Imperial chair. The Star Wars Premier pieces are spectacular pieces, and fans of the Empire and Star Wars: Rebels can find this statue right here for $250.

Space Bad Asses Have Arrived from Gentle Giant Ltd.

"STAR WARS PREMIER COLLECTION REBELS GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN ON THRONE STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Where's Thrawn? He's sitting in his command chair, preparing to issue an order that will take care of those rebels once and for all. Measuring approximately 9 inches tall, this Premier Collection 1/7 scale statue is based on Grand Admiral Thrawn's animated appearance, and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Oct 25, 2023. SRP: $250.00.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!