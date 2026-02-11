Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Marvel Legends Serpent Society Constrictor Figure Revealed

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Constrictor figure inspired by the classic Serpent Society villain.

Constrictor features iconic vibranium-steel coils and a detailed Secret Wars-themed Marvel Legends design.

Includes two tentacle coils and a callback “secret” lenticular shield accessory from original figure releases.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a planned Spring 2026 Marvel Legends release.

The Serpent Society first appeared in Captain America #310 (1985) and is a criminal organization composed of snake-themed villains. Unlike many villain teams, the Serpent Society functioned more like a professional union, offering benefits, job security, and structured leadership to its members. Members such as Viper, Anaconda, Black Mamba, and Death Adder brought a nice variety of abilities that could easily get any job done. One member was Constrictor, real name Frank Payne, who first appeared in Thor #212 (1973), which Hasbro is bringing back with a new Marvel Legends release.

Constrictor uses a pair of high-tech vibranium-steel coils wrapped around his arms, which he controls with incredible strength and precision. These coils can extend, tighten, and crush opponents, making him especially dangerous in close combat. This Serpent Society member has made it to Battleworld with a brand new Secret Wars Marvel Legends figure that nicely captures his outfit and signature weapons. It has been quite some time since we have seen the Serpent Society in Marvel Legends, so hopefully, more members are on the way. Pre-orders are arriving today on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release.

Marvel Legends The Serpent Society – Constrictor

"Forced by the Beyonder, a mighty being from another universe, to fight the Secret Wars, Constrictor lends his powerful coils in service of Doctor Doom's schemes. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

"This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Constrictor from Marvel Comics. Includes 2 tentacle coils — plus a "secret" lenticular shield based on the original figure releases. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Constrictor and other collectible Marvel action figures (additional products each sold separately. subject to availability)."

