New Marvel Comics Statues Arrive from DST with Iron Man and Doc Ock

Diamond Select Toys is back at it with some more impressive collectibles to enhance your Marvel Comics collection. A hero and villain have arrived this as we are starting with a new Marvel Comics Marvel Gallery PVC statue. Doc Ock is up to no good with a fantastic PVC statue that is popping with some sweet detail. The Spider-Man villain is depicted in his classic comic book design and costume with a bowl cut and green jumpsuit. Teh fun does not end there as Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame Iron Man is also getting a new statue from Diamond Select Toys. Unlike Doc Ock, this statue is limited to only 1,000 pieces and even comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity. The Mark 50 suit of armor comes to life with this 1/2 scale bust showing off Tony's beautiful craftsmanship. Both statues are up here for a January 2023 release, with Iron Man priced at $200 and Doc Ock at $59.99.

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC DOCTOR OCTOPUS PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! The next member of the Sinister Six has arrived! Joining Green Goblin, Kraven, and the Vulture, the newly revealed Doctor Octopus is now up for pre-order! Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this detailed sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton. In Shops: Dec 28, 2022. SRP: $59.99."

"MARVEL L3D AVENGERS ENDGAME IRON MAN MK50 1/2 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! He is Iron Man! Based on his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, this scale resin bust of Iron Man features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and sits atop a detailed pedestal base. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Joe Menna! In Shops: Dec 28, 2022. SRP: $200.00."