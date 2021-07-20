New Marvel MCU CosRider Collectibles Coming from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is back with more CosBaby fun as they unveiled new Marvel Cinematic Universe CosRider collectibles are driving on in. Standing roughly 6" tall, four new Riders have been announced, starting with Ant-Man as he explored the Quantum Realm and Black Widow as she takes to the streets with Ca's shield. We then have Thanos, who is inevitable, as well as Iron Man, who is hitching a ride on the Hulkbuster. Each Rider will feature its own theme song, lights, sounds, and a built-in rocking motion. Marvel fans will be impressed with the adorable details on each and watching each Marvel hero to villain in action.

I enjoy both the Black Widow and Thanos statues for the poses that they are given, adding some fun and dynamic styles. I am curious what the included original songs will be for all of them, and I can't wait to see more in the future. Prices, release date, and pre-orders are unknown at the time, but previous Hot Toys CosRider releases end up between $50 – 60. Fans will be able to find some of the previous and upcoming releases here featuring Batman, more Marvel, and Back to the Future.

"There are many amazing and fantastical ways for super heroes and villains when coming to transportations in movies and comics! Based on a series of Marvel cinematic releases, Hot Toys is excited to present a new wave of CosRider capturing the characters and the uniquely stylized transportation devices. Join hands with Hong Kong illustrator Mr. Khoo Fuk-lung, the latest Marvel CosRider collection puts spotlight on the appearance of Marvel characters and outfits with their awesome transportation device specially tuned up with metallic painting details."

"Features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. CosRider in the same series can be coupled up and rock together in the fun tune of Hot Toys original. Each collectible in the series measures approximately 13.5 – 15cm tall. The newly released MARVEL CosRider series includes Iron Man speeding on Hulkbuster, and Black Widow picks up Captain's shield while riding a motorcycle from Avengers: Age of Ultron; Ant-Man in the Quantum Vehicle from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Thanos wears the Infinity Gauntlet on Sanctuary II from Avengers: Infinity War. Upgrade your collections with the remarkable CosRider today!"