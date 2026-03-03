Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, mega man x

New Mega Man X Falcon Armor Figure Arrives from Hiya Toys

Get ready to expand your Mega Man Armory as Hiya Toys is back with a brand new figure for their Exquisite Basic Series line

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils the Mega Man X Falcon Armor figure in their Exquisite Basic Series line.

The Falcon Armor stands 5.9” tall, featuring detailed sculpting, vibrant colors, and swappable faces.

Accessories include a flight stand, Z-Saber with blades, X-Buster, and multiple hand options.

Pre-orders are live for $77.99, with an official Q1 2027 release date on the Hiya Toys Store.

Hiya Toys is back with a brand-new addition to their ongoing Mega Man X action figure collection. Mega Man X is set roughly 100 years after the events of the original Mega Man timeline. It now follows the tale of X, a new, advanced robot created by Dr. Light who can think, feel, and make moral decisions. In this world, robots live alongside humans; however, some of these bots can malfunction and go "Maverick," turning violent and must be stopped. It is up to X and the mysterious Zero to take on these robots, and Hiya Toys has been capturing all the action with their impressive line of figures.

A new figure is now on the way as the Mega Man X Falcon Armor comes to life in great detail, standing roughly 5.9" tall. The Falcon Armor is an upgrade in the game that gives X a new style focused on speed, flight, and precision. All the details of the suit are nicely featured here with three swappable faces, a variety of hands, and bright colors. X will also come with an articulated flight stand, Z-Saber with swappable blades, and an X-Buster to help get the job done. Pre-orders are already live for $77.99 on the Hiya Toys Store with a Q1 2027 release date.

Hiya Toys – Mega Man X Series X Falcon Armor Version

"Falcon Armor Unleashed! Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series presents the X Falcon Armor action figure from the Mega Man X universe. Since its debut in 1993, Mega Man X has become an unforgettable classic in the hearts of countless players. As a Hunter unit capable of independent thought, X fights on the front line against powerful threats. The Falcon Armor is a mobility-focused upgrade built for high-speed air combat and rapid attacks."

"This new EXQUISITE BASIC Series X Falcon Armor action figure stands approximately 15CM tall, faithfully recreating armor design from the series. The blue-and-white armor is accented with red and yellow details. Featuring a sharply helmet, layered chest, limb armor, and outward-spread rear wing blades, showcasing an armor form focused on high-speed mobility and aerial combat."

