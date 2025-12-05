Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged:

New Mystery Animal LEGO Minifigures Series 28 Coming Soon

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like the new Mystery Minifigures Animals Series 28

LEGO is back with their next set of Mystery Minifigures with Series 28, which focuses on some whimsical, animal-themed minifigures. Just like the previous releases, each figure will be hidden behind that classic blind-box format, with each pack containing one surprise character. There are a total of 12 possible costumes to collect, including LEGO Minifigures dressed up as a parrot, lion, frog, crocodile, Dalmatian, goldfish, bunny, peacock, fluffy cat, koala, dolphin, and even a monkey.

Each minifigure comes with at least one themed accessory (for example, a banana for the monkey or a rubber duck for the crocodile), which does help add even more charm to these creative releases. It is always nice to see more original minifigures coming to life, and you can never go wrong with these costumed outfits that will surely stand out in any LEGO City display. Master Builders will be able to snag up the LEGO Minifigure Mystery Series 28 – Animal set for $4.99 each, and they are expected to release on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Mystery Minifigure – Animals Series 28

"Girls and boys ages 5 and up can play out fun stories with 1 of 12 collectible figures from the LEGO® Minifigures Animal Series 28 (71051) small animal toy mystery boxes. There is 1 surprise LEGO minifigure in each box and a total of 12 charactersto collect including toy figures wearing parrot, lion, frog, crocodile, Dalmatian, goldfish, cute bunny, peacock, fluffy cat, koala, dolphin and monkey costumes."

"Each of the 12 minifigures comes in a sealed mystery box, and all are accompanied by at le ast 1 accessory. These detailed cute animal toys can be added to an existing collection, proudly displayed or used to create fun-filled stories. This small gift for kids who like animals and nature is a fun treat and inspires great storytelling and countless hours of playtime on their own or with friends."

