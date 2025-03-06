Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

New Reptile Mortal Kombat 1/10 Statue Debuts from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of impressive statues including the arrival of a new Mortal Kombat fighter with Reptile

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' new 1/10 scale statue of Reptile from Mortal Kombat, a fan-favorite since 1992.

Reptile is sculpted with precision, featuring a Mortal Kombat-themed base and iconic Acid Orb hand.

Includes two head sculpts with reptilian designs, capturing Reptile's essence from the games.

Pre-order Reptile's statue for $165, slated for a December 2025 release, perfect for collectors.

Reptile first appeared as a hidden boss in the original Capcom fighting game Mortal Kombat back in 1992. This made him the first secret character in fighting game history, and he has been a fan-favorite ever since. He was initially a palette swap of Scorpion and Sub-Zero, combining both of their moves. However, as time went on, his lore would expand in later Mortal Kombat games. It was revealed that Reptile was the last known survivor of the Saurian race, which was from the destroyed realm of Zaterra. He is a loyal servant of Shang Tsung and Shao Kahn and hopes to revive his lost people.

Reptile now enters the Mortal Kombat once again with a new nicely crafted Iron Studios 1/10 art scale statue. Standing 8.1" tall, Reptile is faithfully sculpted right from the Mortal Kombat games and will feature two head sculpts, including his more reptilian designs. He will also get a swappable hand, showing off one of his signature Acid Orb/ Slimeball moves. This ninja is placed on a Mortal Kombat-themed arena base, featuring the game's iconic symbol at the center. Pre-orders are already live for $165 and he is set for December 2025 release.

About Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

