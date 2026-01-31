Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

New S.H.MonsterArts Shin Godzilla 2nd Form & 3rd Form Revealed

A new S.H.MonsterArts Shin Godzilla set is on the way featuring the infamous 2nd Form & 3rd Form & Giant Unknown Creatures

Horror rises from the ocean once again as Tamashii Nations has just unveiled their newest S.H.MonsterArts figure set. Inspired by the hit 2016 Japanese kaiju film Shin Godzilla, this new set brings some of the monsters' evolving forms to life. Directed by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, this version of Godzilla depicts the monster as an enormous, evolving creature that emerges from Tokyo Bay. The creature travels through Japan, destroying everything it encounters, while the government struggles to respond to this unprecedented crisis. The creature itself mutates through multiple terrifying forms, which Tamashii Nations brings to life.

Godzilla collectors can now add the creature's 2nd Form, 3rd Form, and the Giant Unknown Creature to their Shin display. All three forms will have articulation, with the 2nd and 3rd Forms having articulated limbs and jaws. They will also pair in size with the S.H.MonsterArts Shin Godzilla figure, allowing the collection to show his evolutionary growth. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but this wicked and impressive Shin Godzilla Evolution Set is expected to release in August 2026.

S.H.MonsterArts Shin Godzilla (2016) Variety Form Set

"An action figure series featuring monsters, using the movable action figure technology cultivated by S.H.Figuarts. This is S.H.MonsterArts. Shin Godzilla – A tokusatsu movie released in 2016. The first original "Godzilla" film produced by Toho in the 12 years since the release of "Godzilla: Final Wars" in 2004. The film is written and co-directed by Hideaki Anno along with Shinji Higuchi, who also directed the visual effects. Hiroki Hasegawa, Yutaka Takenouchi, Satomi Ishihara, Kengo Kora and others appear in the film. The film grossed 8.25 billion yen at the box office and won Best Picture, Best Director, and seven other categories at the 40th Japan Academy Awards."

