New Scooby-Doo Mummy of Ankha Figure Arrives from Jada Toys

Jada Toys takes on the world of Scooby-Doo as they unveil a new set of 1/12 scale action figures with the gang and monsters

Article Summary Jada Toys unveils Scooby-Doo Mummy of Ankha 1/12 scale action figure, enhancing the classic collection.

The detailed Mummy design includes swappable hands, mummy face wrap, and unmasked Dr. Najib head.

Expect more Scooby-Doo figures, starting with Shaggy, as pre-orders for July 2025 launch at $29.99.

The figure captures the iconic villain’s pursuit of Mystery Inc., perfect for fans to recreate scenes.

The Mummy of Ankha is another spooky foe, as seen in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, who arrived in the episode Scooby-Doo and a Mummy, Too! This ancient-looking villain was seemingly a real cursed mummy that stalked Mystery Inc. in a museum. The cursed mummy demanded the return of the cursed coin of Ankha. However, the mystery was quickly unraveled when Velma, Fred, and Daphne discovered that the mummy was actually Dr. Najib, the museum curator. He was using the mummy disguise to scare people away as he was trying to steal the ancient coin for himself. The Mummy of Ankha is now coming to life as Jada Toys continues to bring the world of Scooby-Doo to 6" format.

The Mummy of Ankha is nicely crafted with an animated design, with included accessories and full articulation. Accessories will include a pair of swappable hands, along with a mummy face wrap and an unmasked Dr. Najib head. We already know that a Shaggy figure is on the way, so expect more monsters and the rest of Mystery Inc. to arrive in the future. Pre-orders for this new Scooby-Doo 6" figure line are already live for $29.99, with the first wave of figures dropping in July 2025.

Scooby-Doo Comes to Jada Toys with Mummy of Ankha

"The terrifying Mummy of Ankha emerges from the crypt with the Scooby-Doo Mummy of Ankha 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys! This chilling figure brings one of Mystery Inc.'s most memorable villains to life. With its eerie presence and relentless pursuit of the gang, the Mummy of Ankha is ready to haunt your collection—unless, of course, you've got that missing coin!"

"Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this figure perfectly captures the Mummy's tattered bandages (with articulation), ancient Egyptian-inspired details, and menacing posture. With remarkable articulation, you can pose it mid-lurch, arms outstretched in pursuit of those meddling kids, or creeping through the shadows in classic Scooby-Doo fashion. This set comes packed with mystery-filled accessories, including interchangeable hands and alternate unmasked head sculpt of Dr. Najib with extra mummy wrap — perfect for setting up spooky scenes straight out of the show."

