New Star Wars Holiday Edition Reindeer Corps. Stormtrooper Revealed

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil their newest The Black Series figures to catch the holiday season

The figure features reindeer-inspired armor, antlers on the helmet, and includes two holiday-themed Porgs.

This festive collectible comes with a toy blaster and is perfect for Star Wars fans and army builders alike.

Set for a general public release at $24.99, with pre-orders coming soon through Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

Get ready to jungle all the way to the Death Star as Hasbro has unveiled their latest wave of Holiday Edition Star Wars figures. This seems to be an annual occurrence from Hasbro, which brings the holidays to the Star Wars universe and crafts up some truly wild creations. This year, two new figures are arriving, including the debut of the Stormtrooper Reindeer Corps. Spread holiday cheer across the galaxy by force with this new Stormtrooper that features a brown and white reindeer deco on their armor.

This festive Stormtrooper will come with two holiday-themed Porgs and a toy blaster; yes, the helmet will also have antlers. This is a pretty fun holiday figure for Star Wars fans and will be a great army builder to help build up your sleigh to destroy the Rebellion. Pre-orders are not live yet, but they are set to be a General Public release, including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, and set for a Fall 2025 release. Be sure to keep an eye out for the other Star Wars Holiday Edition figures like the Santa Claus-themed Astromech.

Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper (Holiday Edition)

"THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more. This Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a festive stormtrooper with reindeer deco and soft goods antlers."

"Display the figure in your office or on your desk with the included blaster accessory and pose out the porgs with matching reindeer deco. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

