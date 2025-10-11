Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Purge & Patrol Trooper 2-Pack Revealed

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Star Wars figures are coming soon from a galaxy far, far away

Hasbro is here to help enhance your Imperial collection as they debut a new and exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Purge Troopers and Patrol Troopers serve as dangerous enforcers of the Empire. Purge Troopers act under the Imperial Inquisitorius and are elite warriors trained to hunt the remaining surviving Jedi. They feature black and red trimmed armor and come armed with blasters to take down any Jedi who gets in their way easily. Patrol Troopers, on the other hand, operate in more urban environments like Coruscant, wearing lighter armor for increased mobility and using electrobatons and riot shields for crowd control.

Both Star Wars troopers help enforce Imperial rule on a civilian level across the galaxy, and now the Purge Trooper and Patrol Trooper are immortalized in a new The Black Series set. Inspired right off the screen of Jedi: Survivor, both figures are nicely detailed and will feature their own weapons. The Patrol Trooper will get a riot shield and a shock baton with removable FX, while the Purge Trooper gets two blasters for more long-range attacks. Star Wars collectors will be able to find this Jedi: Survivor 2-Pack at Walmart Collector Con for $44.99 and a Spring 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Jedi: Survivor – Trooper 2-Pack

"At the behest of the Imperial Inquisitorius, Purge troopers relentlessly hunt remnants of the Jedi Order. Patrol troopers wear partial armor for greater mobility, using electrobatons for crowd control. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Hasbro action figure set is detailed to look like a purge trooper and a patrol trooper from STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR. These figures come with two blaster accessories, a riot shield, and a shock baton with removable shock FX. Display Star Wars fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design."

