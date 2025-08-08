New Star Wars Leia and Wicket Statue Coming Soon from Iron Studios 

Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

One of the sweetest scenes in Return of the Jedi unfolds when Princess Leia encounters Wicket, an Ewok, in the forest moon of Endor. This was one of those scenes from the original Star Wars trilogy that helped enhance the galaxy, but showed a new planet and its inhabitants. When introduced, Wicket relaxes only after Leia shows him some kindness by removing her helmet and offering a snack. This tender moment captures a beautiful moment for Leia, and it helps spark a pivotal alliance between the Rebels and the Ewoks. Iron Studios is now bringing these two to life with their latest Star Wars Leia & Wickett 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Standing 7.9" tall, this statue features both heroes walking through the forest on guard from the occupying Imperial Forces. Both characters are detailed, from Wicket's sculpted fur to Leia and her signature camouflage outfit. Princess Leia will also feature a second head sculpt and hand, showing her without her helmet. Star Wars fans can pre-order this fun Endor 1/10 Diorama for $235. Pre-orders are already live and set for a September 2026 release.

