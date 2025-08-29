Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: The Black Series Holiday Edition Astromech Revealed

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil their newest The Black Series figures to catch the holiday season

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a festive Astromech Droid in The Black Series Holiday Edition for Star Wars collectors.

The 6-inch droid features vibrant red and gold paint, a Santa hat, beard, and themed holiday accessories.

Special holiday companion Grogu joins the droid dressed in a Santa suit, adding more seasonal fun.

Releasing Fall 2025 for $24.99, available through Hasbro Pulse and select retailers for a limited time.

A new set of holiday-themed figures is on the way from Hasbro, with only two arriving from a galaxy far, far away. One of which is the Astromech Droid (Holiday Edition), which adds a delightful seasonal twist to the infamous Star Wars droid. This festive variant features a charming paint job in vibrant red and gold that can be topped with a soft cloth Santa hat and a fluffy white beard. The droid comes with several themed holiday accessories, including a candy cane, a droid tool, a pair of rocket boosters, and fabric accessories. Most of these holiday figures do come with some festive companions as well, and for this release, Grogu joins in on the festivities in a Santa suit. Holiday R2 will release alongside the Reindeer Corps. Stormtroopers and Star Wars fans will surely need 8 to help with this droid sleigh. Priced around $24.99, this wave of holiday-themed releases is set to drop in Fall 2025 via Hasbro Pulse and select retailers

Star Wars: The Black Series – Astromech Droid (Holiday Edition)

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a festive astromech droid with red and green deco, plus a soft goods Santa hat."

"Display the figure in your office or on your desk with the included accessories: a candy cane, 3 droid tools, 2 jet thrusters, and 2 flame FX and pose out Grogu — dressed up in a Santa suit. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!