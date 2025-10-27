Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

New Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back 1/6 Scale Han Solo Revealed

Hot Toys has revealed their new Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back figure with the Han Solo 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

Hot Toys is back with a brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure as they return to the events of The Empire Strikes Back. The scruffy-looking nerf-herder known as Han Solo returns and is ready to show his loyalty to the Rebel Alliance. This figure is based on his appearance at the beginning of the film on Hoth, the Rebels' secret base, hidden from the Empire. When Luke Skywalker goes missing in the freezing wasteland, Han risks his life to find him, venturing out into the deadly blizzard on a Tauntaun. Collectors can now prepare to save Luke with this impressive 1/6 scale figure that comes with a nicely detailed figure that features the likes of Harrison Ford.

As for the figure, Han Solo will have a nice assortment of accessories, including a removable Hoth parka and a fabric showing off his blue outfit from The Empire Strikes Back. He will also come with a droid caller, a breath mask, a welder, goggles, his signature blaster, swappable hands, and a themed Star Wars display base. Pre-orders are already live for the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 1/6 Scale Han Solo on Sideshow Collectibles for $285 with a March 2027 release.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Han Solo

"Han Solo rose from an impoverished childhood on the mean streets of Corellia to become one of the heroes of the Rebel Alliance. As captain of the Millennium Falcon, Han and his co-pilot Chewbacca came to believe in the cause of galactic freedom, joining Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa in the fight against the Empire."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Han Solo™ Collectible Figure from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™. The figure includes a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs that convey Han's wit and resolve. His facial features are meticulously realized, from natural skin texture and realistic scar, to finely sculpted short brown hair."

