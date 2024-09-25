Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Fallout, mega

Build the Red Rocket Diner from Fallout with Mattel's New MEGA Set

Get ready to build the Red Rocket Diner from the hit video game series Fallout as Mattel debuts their newest MEGA set from the Wasteland

Article Summary Mattel introduces a 824-piece MEGA set featuring Fallout's iconic Red Rocket Diner, priced at $89.99.

This set includes detailed micro action figures: Vault Dweller, Dogmeat, and T-60 Power Armor.

Features modular building system, power armor station, workbench, and fan-favorite Easter eggs.

Pre-orders available first at Target, with in-store releases set for November and other retailers.

The Red Rocket Diner is an iconic location in the hit Bethesda video game series Fallout, and now it is coming to life. First introduced in Fallout 4, the Red Rocket Diner can be found near Sanctuary Hills at the beginning of the game and helps play a key role at the start of your journey as it is a potential settlement for the player. The Diner offers players a crafting station, salvage, a workshop, and even a shelter, if desired, for survivors before they head out to explore the dangerous Commonwealth. Just like everything in the Fallout universe, Red Rocket was your standard chain of gas stations and service centers before the Great War, but in this new post-apocalyptic world, it is a haunted reminder of the past.

Now, Mattel is bringing this diner to life as they debut another Fallout set for their MEGA series with the Red Rocket Diner. Coming in at 824 pieces, this set has its all Power Armor, a Nuke Cola machine, Nuka Cola, and Quantum bottles, as well as a bobblehead, a Lone Survivor figure, and Dogmeat. Priced at $89.99, this is the second set to arrive from Mattel, with the first being a limited edition Power Armor collection, which means more sets could be on the way. Pre-orders arrived first for the Target Geek Out Event but are not exclusive, so be on the lookout for an in-store release in November and at other online retailers.

MEGA Fallout Red Rocket

Buildable scene of the iconic Red Rocket Truck Shop from the Fallout video game franchise.

Features 3 detailed micro action figures; Vault Dweller, Dog Meat & T-60 Power Armor with moveable shoulder pads

Includes modular building system to access detailed interior with power armor station & work bench with detailed pad print wall decos

Includes tons of fan favorite easter eggs including miniature Vault Boy bobblehead & Nuka Cola bottle

