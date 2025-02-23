Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

New Star Wars: The Old Republic Jedi Knight Revan Statue Revealed

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new assortment of collectible statues including Star Wars: The Old Republic Jedi Knight Revan Statue

Article Summary Discover the new Jedi Knight Revan statue from Gentle Giant Ltd., part of the Star Wars collectible series.

Revan, a hero from the Knights of the Old Republic game, features in this 10-inch collectible statue.

Adorned in white robes, Revan wields a purple lightsaber, stepping into Jedi lore in detailed PVC sculpting.

Priced at $80, pre-orders for this must-have Star Wars piece are live, with a Q4 2025 release planned.

Revan is one of the most legendary figures in the Star Wars Old Republic lore, originating from the iconic 2003 RPG video game series Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Once a Jedi Knight, he became the leader of the Revanchist movement, rallying Jedi to fight in the Mandalorian Wars. However, he falls to the dark side, taking on the name Darth Revan and waging war against the Republic. However, he is betrayed by his apprentice, Darth Malak, and after being captured by the Jedi, he loses his memory.

This would lead players to decide this mysterious man's fate. Would he redeem himself and become a Jedi once again, or would the dark side draw him back? Gentle Giant Ltd. is bringing back the good ending with Jedi Knight Raven for a new Star Wars Gallery PVC statue. Coming in at 10" tall, Raven is depicted in his signature white robes, iconic mask, and purple lightsaber in hand. This is a Star Wars: The Old Republic collectible that fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live online with a Q4 2025 release and are getting a $80 price tag. Be on the lookout for other Old Republic statues, including Darth Malgus and Darth Nihilus.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Jedi Knight Revan Gallery Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Darth Revan returns from the Dark Side in this all-new Gallery PVC statue based on the Old Republic video game! Wearing his white robes and wielding a purple lightsaber, the Jedi Revan stands atop some ancient stone ruins and stands approximately 10 inches tall. Made of high-quality PVC, this statues features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box."

