New Star Wars: TVC Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper 4-Pack Announced

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary Hasbro announces Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper 4-Pack collectible set.

Each set includes four 3.75-inch weathered Stormtroopers with unique armor, gear, and blasters.

Perfect for building Imperial Remnant armies for displays or battle dioramas from The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Available as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive for $67.99, pre-orders open now, arriving Spring 2026.

In preparation for The Mandalorian & Grogu, Hasbro has unveiled some new The Vintage Collection figures. As expected, The Mandalorian was sure to have his presence, along with plenty of Stormtroopers, to build up a new army. That is precisely what Hasbro wants collectors to do, especially with their upcoming The Vintage Collection Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper 4-Pack set. This set includes four Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper figures, all with updated weathered deco, as well as a variety of different elements.

Hasbro was sure to include a variety of blasters for each trooper, which is a must-have to enhance your battle dioramas or army-builder displays. From brown leg armor, a cauldron, and a chest ammo pouch, a nice touch of differences is featured among the troops, making this a great army-building set. Star Wars collectors can build up their Imperial Remnant army with this Hasbro Pulse Exclusive 4-Pack for $67.99, and pre-orders are already live. Be sure to also keep an eye out for this set dropping at shopDisney around its release date in May 2026.

STAR WARS – IMPERIAL REMNANT STORMTROOPER 4-PACK

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $67.99 |Pre-Order on February 13 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on Imperial remnant stormtroopers from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU, this 3.75-inch-scale figure multipack makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Each stormtrooper comes with a blaster rifle with 2 additional heavy blaster rifles included. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

