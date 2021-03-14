Nooie Adds Security To You, Your Family, and To Your Collectibles

It is time to add some security to your collection, and Nooie is here to help. The company was kind enough to send out a pair of their indoor and outdoor security cameras. For putting so much time, effort, and money into your collectible investments, it a good idea to protect them and yourself. Nooie has an amazing assortment of security cameras that fit many needs, and we were able to get our hands on two of them. Both cameras featured two-way audio, 1080P HD visuals and are very easy to set up.

Up first is the standard Nooie Outdoor Camera. It features 1080P HD, night vision up to 49 feet. And is weatherproof. The setup for this device was fairly simple, but the biggest issue was the cord length. The Outdoor Cam does have a 10-foot cord to work with, but in many homes, I do not have plugs right by their door. To hook up this camera safely and securely, an extra cord was needed as well as a cord cover. This was a minor setback to get the security I needed and worth it after it was good to go. A simple app installation allows you to see everything your camera does with easy access. The Outdoor Cam from Nooie can be found here, and it will be a great investment for yourself and your collectibles protection.

The indoor camera one the other hand, is getting a lot more useful for me personally, though. This little guy is perfect for keeping an eye on anything inside your home, from kids to your collectibles den. With the included smart detection, you can tell if someone is trying to sneak into your Collectibles Cavern. Installation was a little complicated at first as the instructions have you download the wrong app. After that, it has been easy sailing with a great camera feed during the day and night, making sure no little kids, guests, or hands go into certain areas of your home.

Nooie is providing some great security options for families and collectors out there. They provide a great picture, quality, and simple and easy setup, adding less stress to your protection needs. The Outdoor Cam from Nooie can be found here, while the Indoor Cam can be found here. Both are inexpensive and add some great add ons for extra security like recording, cloud storage, and so much more. Adding extra security for yourself, family, and collectibles has never been easier, and check out some of the other great Nooie gadgets here.