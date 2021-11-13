Laura Kinney X-23 Prepares for War with Iron Studios New X-Men Statue

Over a year ago, Iron Studios revealed their massive X-Men vs. Sentinel Battle Diorama statue series. This collection featured three different Sentinels controlled by Magneto that are attacking the X-Mansion. Each Sentinel was released with a certain set of mutants that would accompany the statues, which could have been purchased in a bundle or as a solo statue. However, Iron Studios has surpassed this original collection to an UNCANNY level with a massive assortment of additional X-Men to display with the collection. I am honestly surprised they keep releasing mutants for this line, but their extensive lineup is quite impressive for Marvel Comics fans.

A new member of the X-Men has arrived this time with the debut of X-23 (Laura Kinney) to the fight against the Brotherhood of Evil. Posed on the wreckage of the X-Mansion, this young mutant is loaded with detail making her a beautiful addition to your X-Men collection. She appears to be displayed in her black and grey X-Force costume, which is always a hit, and I hope we can get an All-New Wolverine Variant statue in the future. Priced at $169.99, this X-23 statue will be a perfect collectible to enhance your battle diorama or if you just love X-23 like me. She is set to release between Oct-Dec 2022; pre-orders for her are already live and located here.

"In a top-secret program, geneticist Dr. Sarah Kinney produced a female embryo using her own genetic material combined with material from the Canadian mutant Logan, thereby generating her daughter Laura Kinney, a clone of the wild mutant Wolverine. Raised in captivity, she was codenamed X-23 and was trained to be a killing machine, and even with outbursts of extreme rage and violence similar to her father\'s, with the support of Logan and the other X-Men, Laura overcame her traumas and asserted her identity as the daughter of Logan and Sarah. Like Logan, X-23 has accelerated regenerative healing factor, longevity, and superhuman senses, but unlike her father, she has two retractable adamantium-coated bone claws on each arm and one on each foot."

"Created by writer Craig Kyle for the animation X-Men: Evolution in 2003, X-23 made her first appearance in the 41st episode of the series and was later featured in the comics on the adult-themed series NYX with a script by Joe Quesada and artwork by Joshua Middleton, and later the legendary Chris Claremont introduced her to the X-Men. In theaters, in the movie Logan, she was played in 2017 by Dafne Keen, in the 10th production of the X-Men film franchise. Already available for Pre-Order, the X-23 statue can both add to the X-Men Vs. Magneto, Sentinels, and mutant villains combat diorama scenarios, as well as compose others, in the X-Force formation or according to the preference of each collector."

Features:

  • Limited edition
  • Based on original references
  • Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)
  • Hand painted
  • Product dimensions: 7.8 in (H) x 4.3 in (W) x 4.7 in (D)
  • Product Weight: 1 lbs
  • Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022

